MKI committee to provide legal view on GISBH, states to decide on fatwa - Mohd Na’im

KOTA BHARU: The Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI Fatwa Committee) will only issue legal opinions regarding GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) and not a fatwa, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said that the fatwa related to GISBH would be determined by each state according to their own jurisdiction.

According to Mohd Na’im, the MKI Fatwa Committee has completed its discussion on the GISBH issue, and the result will be presented to the Conference of Rulers.

“The matter will be brought to the Conference of Rulers on Oct 23 and 24 for their consent,” he told reporters after officiating the 41st National Hajj Muzakarah for the 1446H Hajj season here tonight.

On Sept 11, police raided 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan linked to GISBH due to alleged involvement in child exploitation and religious abuse.

The operation codenamed Op Global uncovered cases of neglect and abuse, leading to the detention of several individuals associated with GISBH.

Over 300 individuals, including GISBH’s top management, have since been detained, and 572 victims have been rescued.