MM2H: Sarawak wants clarification on delegation of authority

KUCHING: Sarawak is seeking clarification from the federal government regarding the delegation of authority concerning the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme.

State Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, said the ministry has yet to receive a detailed explanation.

“I have been informed about the delegation of authority over the MM2H programme to Sabah and Sarawak. I just want clarification on what this entails,“ he said after the launch of the 2024 Rainforest Youth Summit here today.

Karim added that he was informed about an upcoming meeting between Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MOTAC) Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, and Sarawak Premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, to address this issue.

“Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, will meet with Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in about a week to discuss this matter,“ he said.

Earlier, Tiong had indicated that new regulations for the MM2H programme would be approved by the Cabinet, and details are expected to be announced soon.

The programme, introduced in 2002 to allow foreigners to buy property and reside in Malaysia, was temporarily suspended in August 2020 for a thorough review and evaluation by the Home Ministry and MOTAC.