MOE committed to enhancing access to education at coastal area schools - Fadhlina

ROMPIN: The Ministry of Education (MOE) proactively visited schools in coastal areas to assess and address issues related to access to education and infrastructure improvements.

Its Minister Fadhlina Sidek said this initiative demonstrates MOE’s commitment to enhancing facilities for students and teachers, thereby improving access to quality education and the overall national education system.

“This approach allows us to directly review and assess issues on-site, enabling us to propose effective solutions to the relevant parties,” she explained.

“For instance, during the visit with top ministry officials to Pulau Tioman, several raised issues were promptly addressed, including concerns related to transport and accommodation of teachers.

She said this to reporters after attending the Parliamentary Follow-up programme in Pulau Tioman here, on Monday, which was also attended by her deputy Wong Kah Woh, director-general of Education Azman Adnan and Pahang Education director Amzan Abd Malek.

She said that the ministry had identified several issues related to infrastructure and support systems for students and had promptly taken steps to address them such as approving funding for boats and tricycles.

In terms of housing project in Kampung Mukut, she affirmed the ministry’s commitment to providing comfortable accommodation for teachers. However, some land-related matters need to be resolved first before other actions can be implemented.

Apart from Rompin, two other districts in Pahang that have schools on the coast are Kuantan and Pekan.

Fadhlina added that MOE will always strive to provide access to quality education for all students, including those living on an island and coastal areas, in line with the principle of humane education, which is to ensure that no one is marginalised.

“During the visit to Pulau Tioman, the Malaysia MADANI Educational team and I focused on monitoring the condition of educational institutions and addressing issues related to the well-being of teachers and students. This includes improving physical infrastructure, enhancing technological and digital access and early childhood education,” she said.

Fadhlina also inspected the infrastructure at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Mukut, SK Tekek and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tekek, as well as engaging with educators and students.

In the two-day programme, starting on Monday, school students on the resort island also received donations in the form of school supplies and reading materials.

This Parliamentary Follow-up Programme in Pulau Tioman marks the second series organised this year, following an earlier programme held in Selangor. The initiative allows the Ministry of Finance to make direct observations and assessments related to issues raised by Members of Parliament in the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara.