MOE open to using retired teachers to teach English - Fadhlina

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) welcomes local retired teachers to help improve students’ English language proficiency, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said retired teachers have significantly contributed to the MOE’s efforts to enhance English teaching and learning.

“For example, the HIP Mentor programme is one that we have implemented with retired teachers to help create an English environment in schools through various more engaging English language approaches and activities,“ she said.

She said this during the Minister’s Question Time session in response to a supplementary question from Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau) regarding proposals to involve local retired teachers in teaching English, besides using the services of teaching staff from Singapore.

Fadhlina said the ministry is open about the matter and welcomes both local retired teachers and volunteers from Singapore who are willing to contribute.

When replying to the original question from Kalam Salan (PN-Sabak Bernam) regarding the government’s specific plans on a proposal to bring in English teachers from Singapore, Fadhlina said the initiative is still being reviewed by the MOE.

She said the proposal to deploy volunteers funded by the republic to certain areas in the country to teach English was the result of discussions held between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong previously.

“This volunteer scheme aims to help improve the command of English among students in urban poor, suburban and rural areas, including Sabah and Sarawak. The MOE welcomes and is reviewing this volunteer proposal, especially from the aspect of implementation in MOE educational institutions to ensure it aligns with existing policies and regulations.

“The MOE will also identify volunteers with specific qualifications to ensure the quality of teaching and learning,“ she said.

Fadhlina noted that similar initiatives have been implemented by the MOE involving teaching staff from developed countries such as Australia, the United States and South Korea.