MOE ready to provide counselling to children in school bus driver case

ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will provide counselling support to the children involved in the case of a school bus driver recording videos of them and uploading the footage on social media.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said that counselling services would be offered through the State Education Department (JPN) and the District Education Office (PPD) if necessary.

“Regarding the issue of the school bus driver, the police have already taken action against the driver and initiated an investigation.

“If necessary, the MOE, through the JPN and PPD, will provide counselling to the children who are victims in this case. The MOE is always prepared to help our children,“ he told reporters here today.

The 24-year-old bus driver was detained at 2.57 am today.

Meanwhile, Wong said the MOE has clear guidelines that must be adhered to concerning the invitation of dignitaries or politicians to attend programmes in schools.

He said the guidelines had been clarified several times in Parliament when raised by members of Parliament, and they should be understood by all parties.

“I believe that the provisions and guidelines set out are very clear. Therefore, all parties must be responsible and comply with these guidelines,” he added.