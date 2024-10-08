MOF extends refund mechanism for diesel subsidy

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) is extending the refund mechanism for diesel subsidy to eligible logistics vehicle owners who have yet to receive the fleet card, it said in a statement today.

It said the facility is available only to those whose applications have been approved under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) 2.0 on or before June 30, 2024.

MOF said this extension allows eligible applicants to submit claims for their diesel usage between June 10 and August 30, 2024, or until they receive their fleet card or for a maximum of three months, whichever is earlier.

“The deadline to submit claims has also been extended to Sept 15, 2024. Other terms and conditions stated in the press release dated June 28, 2024 remain unchanged,” read the statement.

Eligible logistics vehicle owners can submit their claims for August starting Aug 12, it said.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said in the statement that the extension of the refund mechanism provides sufficient time for eligible logistic companies to get their fleet cards.

“The government remains committed to ensuring the smooth implementation of this targeted diesel subsidy, including making sure that all eligible parties can fully benefit from this assistance and mitigate the impact on the public,” he said.

According to MOF, the mechanism is a temporary measure to ensure that logistics vehicle owners will be reimbursed the difference between the retail price of diesel and the SKDS 2.0 price of RM2.15 a litre.

Eligible logistics vehicle owners are urged to apply for reimbursement through the BUDI MADANI portal at https://budimadani.gov.my.