Woman killed, seven injured in Mersing road accident

MERSING: A woman died and seven others sustained injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Jalan Jemaluang-Mersing this afternoon.

The fatal accident occurred near Jemaluang Dairy Valley and involved a Toyota Vios and a Honda BRV.

Mersing Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Rushdan Md Yusuf confirmed the victim as 48-year-old Aishah Hasan.

Health Ministry personnel pronounced her dead at the scene following the collision.

The fire department received an emergency call about the incident at 2.36 pm.

A Fire and Rescue Tender and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit with eight personnel were immediately dispatched.

“The operations response team confirmed an accident involving a Toyota Vios which collided with a Honda BRV,“ Rushdan stated.

One victim remained trapped inside the Vios requiring specialised road rescue equipment for extraction.

All injured victims were transported to Mersing hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased’s body was handed over to police for further investigation.

The rescue operation concluded at 3.24 pm according to official reports.

Mersing police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani confirmed the incident when contacted by Bernama. – Bernama