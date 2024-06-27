MOF, LADA must ensure compliance with St. Regis Langkawi land lease agreement - PAC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) must ensure that the shareholder agreement concerning the lease of the land for The St. Regis Langkawi is adhered to.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said this follows the shareholder agreement between INR Sdn Bhd, the Minister of Finance (Incorporated), and LADA, which was finalised and signed on June 10.

“The MOF must immediately ensure that the outstanding lease payments are made within six months after the agreement is signed.

“Negotiations on the comprehensive recovery plan initiated by INR Sdn Bhd with Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad (BPMB) and the Receiver and Manager (R&M) must be swiftly concluded to ensure that INR Sdn Bhd’s outstanding loan can be settled with BPMB,“ she said in a statement today.

Mas Ermieyati added that the PAC Report on the follow-up actions by LADA and MOF regarding the recommendations of the PAC Report on the Management of LADA’s Property Development was presented in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Furthermore, the MOF must ensure that any actions taken regarding the direction of the Tok Senik Resort Village project do not involve financial and legal implications for the government.

Mas Ermieyati said the PAC also believes that the Kuah Tourist Jetty, which was built at a cost of RM7.3 million, should be managed by LADA itself or through its subsidiary, Langsura Geopark Sdn Bhd, since the funding for the construction of this jetty came from government allocations.

“LADA should actively continue its engagement with relevant parties in efforts to implement the planned programmes and simultaneously promote Langkawi as a tourist destination, maintaining its prominence on the global stage,” she said.

On March 19, the PAC proposed five recommendations to the MOF and LADA to be implemented to resolve the lease issue of The St. Regis Langkawi and the Tok Senik Resort Village project.