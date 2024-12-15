POKOK SENA: The rehabilitation module for followers of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) has been completed by the special committee, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said the committee is also finalising the faith rehabilitation module for GISBH’s top management, who are detained by the authorities.

“Chaired by Ahmad Fauwaz Ali@Fadzil (Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council member), I believe (the committee) has completed the studies involving the modules for adult and children’s followers (of GISBH). However, the committee has yet to submit the report to me,“ he told reporters at the Ihsan MADANI flood aid mission in Kedah by the Skuad Musa’adah Al-Falah MADANI here today.

Mohd Na’im was asked to comment on the progress of the rehabilitation module, which was reportedly in its final stages.

He said as soon as the module for the group’s top management is completed, the committee will seek approval from the Home Ministry to deliver it to the relevant individuals.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said that Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) will announce the cost for performing haj for next year tomorrow.

“Tomorrow, TH chief executive officer Syed Hamadah Syed Othman, will announce the haj cost for 2025, and after 12 pm tomorrow, InsyaAllah, offer letters for haj will be issued,“ he said.

On the Ihsan MADANI flood aid mission, he said it covers various activities such as cleaning up affected areas, preparing people’s feasts, and providing assistance to flood victims and religious institutions.

According to Mohd Na’im, the programme focuses on four locations: Jeniang in Gurun, Sungai Jagong in Pendang, Derang in Pokok Sena and Titi Besi in Alor Setar with the distribution of a total aid of over RM829,000.

“Cash contributions are provided to Islamic religious and educational institutions at the relevant locations. Affected residents also received cash assistance,“ he added.