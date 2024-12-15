KOTA BHARU: Nearly 37 villages within a five-kilometre radius of Sungai Kelantan, Sungai Nal, Sungai Pahi, Sungai Lebir, Sungai Durian, Sungai Pergau, Sungai Salor and Sungai Tebing in Kuala Krai are expected to be hit by floods from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

DID issued the warning following the alert-level continuous rain forecast by the Malaysian Meteorological Department yesterday.

DID said the villages affected include areas along Sungai Kelantan: Kampung Sepuluh, Kampung Bukit Arang, Kampung Guchil, Kampung Batu Lada, Kampung Dusun Nyior, Kampung Aur Duri, Kampung Kuala Nal, Kampung Pasir Era, Kampung Ngangoh, and Kampung Enggong.

Other villages are Kampung Batu Jong, Kampung Sungai Pertang, Kampung Pasir Jering, Kampung Pasir Gajah, Kampung Bedal, Kampung Batu Mengkebang/Keroh and Kampung Bukit Sireh (Sungai Nal).

It said villages near Sungai Pahi expected to be hit by floods are Kampung Batu Mengkebang, Kampung Pahi, Kampung Gatal, Taman Perisai Wira, Dusun Damar, Kampung Belanga, Kampung Sungai Pas and Kampung Temalir.

Floods are also expected to hit Kampung Sungai Durian and Kampung Sungai Embak (Sungai Durian) and Kampung Tualang, Kampung Bekok, Kampung Manik Urai, Kampung Gajah, Kampung Laloh, Kampung Karangan and Kampung Manjor (Sungai Lebir), it said.

DID also said Kampung Biak (Sungai Pergau), Kampung Pasir Kelang (Sungai Salor) and Kampung Kenor (Sungai Tebing) are expected to be flooded.

It added that flooding could occur earlier or later than expected, advising residents, particularly those in flood-prone areas, to remain vigilant and follow the authorities’ instructions.