MOH launches two action plans to empower elderly healthcare

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) today launched the Elderly Healthcare Services Action Plan 2023-2030 and the Dementia Action Plan 2023-2030.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said both plans outline the direction of elderly healthcare services up to 2030.

He added that the plans include strategies to empower elderly healthcare, ensuring they remain healthy within the community through prevention and self-care programmes, alongside comprehensive, integrated healthcare services based on a ‘Patient-Centred Care’ approach.

In addition, Dr Dzulkefly noted that one of the objectives is to expand access to primary healthcare services for the elderly, particularly through rural clinics, which began in July 2019. As of June 2024, a total of 416 rural clinics have been involved.

“These action plans provide a clearer and more strategic direction for implementing holistic and effective healthcare services, utilising a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach,” he said at the Senior Citizens Day 2024 celebration organised by the MOH here today.

Dr Dzulkefly emphasised that healthcare matters, including the promotion of healthy ageing, are collective responsibilities shared across all levels of society as we face the challenges of transitioning towards an ageing nation.

This year’s Senior Citizen Day celebration, themed ‘Sihat Madani Di Usia Emas’, focuses on activities that promote the importance of healthy and dignified ageing. This begins with early disease prevention, especially for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and the cultivation of a healthy lifestyle through the Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS).

In line with this aspiration, Dr Dzulkefly said MOH is enhancing the Implementation Guidelines for Senior Citizen Clubs, which will serve as a framework for all 256 clubs currently active under MOH.

The guidelines, expected to be ready by 2025, aim to empower senior citizens to manage their own health, ensuring their functional abilities are maintained and the onset of age-related decline is delayed.

Malaysia is projected to become an ageing nation by 2035, when 15 per cent of its population will consist of senior citizens.