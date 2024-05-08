MOH revokes notification of three cosmetic products

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has revoked the notification of three cosmetic products as they were found to contain scheduled poisons and are no longer allowed to be sold in Malaysia.

MOH, in a statement today, said the products are GB Night Cream Treatment, which is found to contain hydroquinone and tretinoin, GB Herbal Cream Treatment as it contains mercury and betamethasone 17-Valerate; and Aniqa Night Cream, which is found to contain tretinoin.

“Mercury is prohibited in cosmetic products as it is harmful to health because it can be absorbed into the body and cause damage to the kidneys and nervous system.

“It can also disrupt the brain development of young or unborn children. Mercury can also cause rashes, irritation and other changes on the skin,“ it said.

According to the ministry, products containing hydroquinone, tretinoin and betamethasone 17-valerate must be registered with the Drug Control Authority and can only be used with the advice of health professionals.

“Unsupervised use can cause side effects,” it said, adding that hydroquinone, among others, can cause redness of the skin, unwanted changes in skin colour, skin to become hypersensitive, prevent the pigmentation process which reduces the skin’s protection from harmful UV rays and can increase the risk of skin cancer.

It said tretinoin can cause the skin to be red, uncomfortable, sore, flaky and hypersensitive to sunlight, while the use of Betamethasone 17-Valerate can cause the skin to become thin and prone to irritation, acne, changes in skin pigmentation and increase the risk of being absorbed into the blood circulation system, which can have harmful effects.

Therefore, sellers and distributors are advised to stop selling and distributing the cosmetic products immediately as it violates the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

Any individual who commits the offence can be fined up to RM25,000 or imprisoned not more than three years or both for the first offence and fined RM50,000 or jailed not more than five years or both for subsequent offences.

A company found guilty can be fined up to RM50,000 for the first offence and RM100,000 for subsequent offences.

“Consumers are advised to stop using the products immediately and seek the advice of healthcare professionals if they experience any discomfort or adverse effects,” it said.

The public is encouraged to check the notification status of a cosmetic product by visiting NPRA’s official website at www.npra.gov.my or through the ‘NPRA Product Status’ application which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.