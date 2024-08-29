Mohamed Khaled expresses condolences to Arman San’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin expressed his condolences to the family of Leading Seaman 1 Arman San Hermansa.

The late Arman San, a Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) diver, tragically lost his life while conducting a salvage operation on the Kapal Diaraja (KD) Pendekar in waters off Tanjung Pengelih, Kota Tinggi, Johor.

“Received sad news about the passing of one of the members of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) in a salvage operation. My heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Leading Seaman 1 Arman San Hermansa.

“May the deceased be placed among the righteous,“ he said on X today.

Yesterday, RMN, in a statement, said that the remains of Arman San, who served as a mine clearance diver from the RMN’s Diving and Mine Warfare Headquarters (MSPPA) were at the Sultan Ismail Hospital, Johor for the post-mortem and to be taken to Lahad Datu, Sabah for burial.

“The RMN will provide all necessary assistance and support to the deceased’s family during this challenging time,” read the statement.