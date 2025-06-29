Czech Intel: China planned to intimidate Taiwan vice-president

PRAGUE: Czech military intelligence has exposed a shocking plot by Chinese diplomats to physically intimidate Taiwan’s Vice-President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim during her visit to Prague last year.

The revelation came on Friday when Czech intelligence confirmed that Chinese diplomats and secret service agents had systematically followed Hsiao throughout her March 2024 visit, gathering intelligence on her schedule and attempting to document her meetings with Czech officials.

What exactly happened?

According to Czech Military Intelligence spokesman Jan Pejsek, Chinese operatives violated diplomatic protocols by:

Physically tailing the Taiwanese vice-president

Collecting detailed information about her itinerary

Planning what intelligence called a “demonstrative kinetic action” - essentially a staged intimidation attempt

Czech media previously reported that a Chinese diplomat had run a red light whilst following Hsiao’s car. New reports suggest the Chinese had also planned to stage a demonstrative car crash to intimidate her.

The diplomatic fallout

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council has strongly condemned what it calls China’s “bad behaviour,“ demanding an immediate explanation and public apology. The council stated that Chinese actions “seriously threatened the personal safety of Vice President Hsiao and her entourage.”

China, however, denies any wrongdoing. Foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun insisted that “Chinese diplomats have always abided by the laws and regulations of the countries in which they are stationed.”

Beijing also criticised Prague for allowing the visit, claiming the Czech Republic had interfered in China’s internal affairs by hosting the Taiwanese official.

Why this matters

This incident highlights the growing tensions between China and countries that maintain informal relations with Taiwan. Prague doesn’t have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan but has fostered increasingly warm relations with the democratically-governed island, which China considers its own territory.

Czech-China relations have deteriorated significantly in recent years. Just last month, the Czechs accused China of orchestrating a cyberattack on their foreign ministry.

The Czech Foreign Ministry confirmed it had summoned the Chinese ambassador over the incident when it occurred but declined to provide additional comments on Friday.

Background context

Hsiao, who assumed office alongside President Lai Ching-te in May 2024, represents Taiwan’s continued efforts to maintain international relationships despite Beijing’s diplomatic pressure.

This incident occurred during a period of heightened Czech-Taiwan cooperation, with Czech politicians regularly visiting Taiwan and former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen having visited Prague in October.

The exposure of this intimidation plot underscores the lengths to which China will go to pressure Taiwan and its international partners, even on foreign soil.