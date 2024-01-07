Mohd Na’im denies inviting public to join social media groups

PUTRAJAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has denied involvement in inviting the public to join any groups on social media.

His political secretary Dr Muhamad Razak Idris in a statement today said that the Religious Minister’s Office had found that the minister’s picture, profile and post had been misused by irresponsible parties of late.

“As such, the Office is hereby denied the involvement of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) in the business of inviting or promoting to the public to join any group on social media, especially on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook,” he said.

He said a police report and also a report to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had been made for further action.

Therefore, he said all parties are advised to always be careful and to conduct an initial check if they receive a certain invitation using the profile and personal information of the minister, especially through social media.