Mohd Zuki retires, expresses willingness to continue serving the country

PUTRAJAYA: Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, who officially retired today after being in the public service for over three decades, has expressed willingness to continue serving the country.

Mohd Zuki, who assumed the position of the Chief Secretary to the Government in 2019, said his 32 years and seven months in public service have been a challenging yet fulfilling experience.

“I am grateful that throughout my tenure as the Chief Secretary to the Government, I have gained a wealth of experience and valuable insights.

“I had the opportunity to serve under two Kings and four Prime Ministers...InsyaAllah, I am willing to offer my service and advice if needed,” he told reporters after his final clock-out at Perdana Putra Building here today.

Also present was Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, appointed recently as the new Chief Secretary to the Government, effective Aug 12.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was reported as saying that Mohd Zuki would be given another important assignment to assist the government without providing any details.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zuki extended his gratitude to Anwar, the Cabinet, and civil servants who supported him during his service as the Chief Secretary to the Government, while urging public servants to carry out their duties to achieve the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI.

He also congratulated Shamsul Azri on his appointment as the 16th Chief Secretary to the Government, adding that he believes the public service will continue to excel under Shamsul Azri’s leadership.

In a post on his Facebook, he also expressed appreciation to the media fraternity for their support throughout his service as the Chief Secretary to the Government.

Mohd Zuki, 62, was appointed as the Chief Secretary to the Government on Dec 31, 2019, and reappointed for a two-year term on a contract basis from Aug 11, 2022, to Aug 10, 2024.