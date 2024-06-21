More married couples opting to go child-free

PETALING JAYA: Having a child-free lifestyle is gaining increasing attention with married couples deciding not to have children due to inflation and the high cost of education.

However, a sociologist said urban lifestyle, long working hours, the substantial cost of childcare and smaller housing are also factors influencing such decisions.

Amirul Aiman Abdul Rahman, 30, and his wife Nur Syakila Arifin, 28, who have been married for three years, said their decision to live as a child-free married couple was mutually agreed.

“Raising children is increasingly expensive. For instance, kindergarten fees have risen as the registration alone now costs almost RM2,000, which amounts to half of my salary,” Amirul Aiman told theSun.

“So, we decided not to have children and enjoy more time together as a married couple without the hassle of parenting.”

International Islamic University Malaysia Department of Sociology and Anthropology sociologist and assistant professor Dr Sh Fatimah AlZahrah Syed Hussein said while Malaysia is culturally a traditional society, choices relating to family life are changing.

“Couples are more open to considering whether or not to have children. In previous generations, the focus was more on the number of children they would have while the younger generation is more conversant about whether or not to have children.”

Sh Fatimah said urbanisation has significantly influenced family life as it entails a high cost of living and achieving work-life balance, as many urban dwellers work long hours and frequently travel for work.

She said childcare is also expensive while infrastructure, such as housing, is often too small to accommodate large families.

“According to the Statistics Department, the number of births in Malaysia up to the first quarter of 2024 shows a decline of 9.4% with 106,386 births, compared with 117,413 births in the first quarter of 2023.

“This decline is a significant issue for the country. However, it may not be solely due to the choice of wanting a child-free lifestyle, which is still uncommon. Nevertheless, it is undeniable such decisions are made in some marriages.”

Sh Fatimah said when considering a child-free lifestyle, socioeconomic factors play a significant role while health-related concerns are a notable aspect due to hereditary conditions.

“Parenting today is also marked by increasing concerns and anxieties about various issues while parental responsibilities have grown over the years. Consequently, parents today bear broader and more complex concerns and duties compared with their predecessors in preparing children for the future.”

Additionally, Sh Fatimah said mental health issues can influence this decision as some individuals might not feel capable of raising children due to certain illnesses.

“Concerns about trauma, infertility and feeling unprepared to deal with their implications also contribute to child-free choices.”

Sh Fatimah said access to reproductive health care and family planning services is crucial for parents or a couple when deciding on their family size.

“Pursuing a child-free lifestyle requires mutual agreement between husband and wife. Family planning involves determining the number of children and the spacing between them. We can also infer there are improved power dynamics between spouses, allowing them to discuss and agree on adopting a child-free lifestyle.”

However, Sh Fatimah said the shift towards a child-free lifestyle may cause significant changes in the family institution.

“Traditional social support and community lifestyles, such as gathering with extended families during celebrations and for mutual support, may see a transformation.

“As families become smaller, there could be a shift towards seeking support beyond immediate family ties.”