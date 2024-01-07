Morocco announces death of King Mohammed VI’s mother Princess Lalla Latifa

KUALA LUMPUR: Princess Lalla Latifa, the mother of Morocco’s King Mohammed VI and the widow of his father King Hassan II, died on Saturday, according to the royal palace spokesperson.

Morocco’s official news agency Maghreb Arabe Presse (MAP) carried an official statement from the royal palace announcing her death.

“The official spokesperson for the Royal Palace announces, with great sadness and deep sorrow, the passing of HRH Princess Lalla Latifa, may she rest in peace, on Saturday (June 29).

“As we mourn this painful loss, we ask the Almighty God to shower the deceased with His infinite mercy and grant her paradise, and to prolong the life of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God preserve Him and perpetuate His glory,” read the statement. - Bernama, MAP