MOSTI emphasises scientists-students collaboration to foster STIE culture

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI) consistently emphasises the importance of engagement and interactive relationships between scientists and students to foster a culture of Science, Technology, Innovation, and Economy (STIE), said its deputy minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal.

He cited examples such as the National Science Week held since 2018 and targeted annual state-level science carnivals that featured science-sharing sessions and demonstrations by guest scientists.

“I have also been informed that the semi-finals of the National Science Challenge (NSC) 2024 will be conducted in the form of StemCamp, with more than 30 scientists as mentors, speakers, and judges,” he said during the celebration of NSC 2023 winners, who will embark on a week-long educational trip to China.

NSC 2023 saw Kolej Yayasan Saad (KYS), Melaka emerge as the champion among 9,888 teams, winning RM3,000 in cash, the Prime Minister’s challenge trophy, a study tour, devices, scholarships, and participation certificates.

This marks KYS’ fourth victory, having previously secured the title in 2013, 2017, and 2021.

He informed that MOSTI also organises the Kembara Sains Borneo (KSB), which serves as a platform for knowledge and experience sharing between scientists and students from at least 14 schools in Sabah and eight schools in Sarawak.

He added that KSB 2024, which begins on Aug 1 and 2 in Sabah, will target more specific groups while reaching a wider audience compared to last year.

KSB will be launched in Lahad Datu, Sabah flagging off participants on a journey across ten locations in Sabah and five in Sarawak, aimed at carrying out numerous activities and programmes to promote STIE among the local communities.

He hoped that these programmes would inspire students to emulate scientists as role models and encourage them to engage in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

“These programmes also align with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recommendation for MOSTI to identify 100 scientists and implement programmes in 100 schools nationwide. It also aims to enhance interest in the field and develop students into talents capable of leading the nation into an era of technological excellence,“ he said.

Recently, Anwar directed MOSTI to undertake efforts to attract students to the STEM fields, which have seen declining interest, especially in an era centered on digitalisation, artificial intelligence, and bio-economy.

Regarding the NSC, Mohammad Yusof highlighted that it is recognised as one of the country’s most prestigious science competitions for secondary school students, and expressed hope that students would be inspired to pursue STEM fields after participating in the event.

Meanwhile, Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM) secretary-general Prof Noorsaadah Abd Rahman, said that over its 24 years, the NSC has evolved from a science quiz to a nationally recognised platform that challenges and inspires the younger generation.

“Many extraordinary talents have been discovered through the NSC. They have subsequently achieved success in various STEM fields both in Malaysia and abroad,“ she added.

Noorsaadah said that a unique feature of the NSC is the opportunity for winners to participate in educational trips abroad, exposing them to new cultures and societal norms.

She noted that previous NSC champions have had the opportunity to witness the Nobel Prize awards in Stockholm, visit Silicon Valley in the United States, and participate in the SAKURA Science Exchange programme in Japan.

“This year, ASM is excited to send the NSC 2023 champion (KYS) to Kunming, Yunnan, China, to participate in the 8th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp and Teacher Workshop,“ she said.