MOT allocates RM2.5 million as overtime allowance for JPJ enforcers this year

MUAR: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has allocated RM2.5 million as overtime allowance for more than 2,000 enforcement personnel of the Road Transport Department (JPJ) across the country this year.

Minister Anthony Loke said the allowance will be given to the enforcers who are mobilised outside of their working hours, including for integrated operations with other government agencies, to ensure the smooth running of the enforcement operations.

He said the allowance would be paid to the eligible JPJ enforcers soon.

“This is for the enforcement personnel. Sometimes, enforcement operations are held outside office hours, which requires them to work extra hours, until late at night.

“We ask them to sacrifice their time and, as employees, they deserve to get this extra allowance,” he told reporters after officiating the opening of the new Muar JPJ building here today.

Also present were JPJ director-general Aedy Fadhly Ramli and State Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

On the new Muar JPJ building, Loke said the construction of the building, which was previously listed as a sick project, was finally completed and began operations in September 2023.

He said the RM19 million building, built on a 3.02-hectare site, will benefit about 850 JPJ customers every day or about 80,000 customers a year, not only from Muar but also its surrounding areas, such as Batu Pahat dan juga Tangkak.

“For the record, the Muar JPJ has recorded a revenue amounting to RM51 million in 2023, one of the highest contributors to JPJ’s annual revenue collection in the country,” the minister added.