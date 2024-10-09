MOTAC to focus on enhancing Malaysia’s position in regional MICE tourism

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) will be focusing on enhancing Malaysia’s position in the regional meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) sector.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan said a thriving MICE segment creates jobs and opens opportunities while positioning Malaysia as a premier destination for business and innovation.

“The success of a trade and exhibition hub depends on the availability of high-quality accommodation, business spaces, restaurants, entertainment options, and leisure facilities.

“Resorts World Genting excels in all these areas, making it an ideal location for promoting MICE activities and supporting our tourism goals,” he said in his speech at the launch of the inaugural Genting SustainBiz Food and Beverages Expo in Genting Highlands today.

Khairul noted that the expo is more than a showcase, as it reinforces Malaysia’s image as an international trade and MICE hub.

The expo runs from September 10-12 and is expected to welcome 3,000 visitors and host 60 multinational and local brand exhibitors.