Mother and son among five held, drugs worth RM1.85 million seized in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested five people, including a mother and her son and a couple, for suspected involvement in a drug trafficking syndicate following the seizure of various types of drugs worth RM1.85 million.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar said three men and two women, aged between 28 and 59, were arrested under the special operation carried out by the Johor Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) through three separate raids around the city and Seri Alam on July 31.

He said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to turn terrace houses into drug storage and repacking places, including using drink packets, before distributing them to the local market.

“This drug trafficking syndicate is believed to have been active since June, with the drugs brought in from overseas.

“Three of the suspects tested positive for benzodiazepines while two others had previous drug-related criminal records,” he told a media conference at the Johor Police Headquarters here today.

Kumar said the drugs seized were 364 packets of ecstasy powder, 95 grammes of ketamine, 3.45 grammes of syabu, 64 ecstasy pills and 540 Erimin 5 pills.

He added that police also confiscated four cars and a motorcycle, RM75,506 in cash and various foreign currencies as well as jewellery and a watch, with the total seizure amounting to RM531,316.

He said all five suspects have been remanded for seven days until today and the remand has been extended for an additional three days under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Kumar also said that the Johor NCID has arrested 15,044 individuals for various drug offences and seized 3.18 tonnes of drugs worth RM34.64 million from Jan 1 to July 31.

He urged the public to relay any information regarding drug trafficking activities to the NCID via the hotline at 012-2087222.