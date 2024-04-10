Motorcyclist detained for using abusive language against traffic police officer

GEORGE TOWN: Police arrested a man for using abusive language against a traffic police officer because he was not satisfied with the officer for issuing him a summon for a traffic offence on the Thean Teik Highway, Air Itam last night.

Acting District Police Chief Timur Laut Supt Lee Swee Sake said the 25-year-old local man was arrested at Taman Terubong Jaya, Air Itam here at about 10.30 last night to assist in the investigation of the case.

“Today a video has gone viral through the WhatsApp application showing a motorcyclist scolded the traffic policeman using abusive language as he was not satisfied for the summon issued to him after passing through a red light.

“The incident happened at 6.45pm yesterday on the Thean Teik Highway and the police confirmed that they also received a police report from a traffic officer yesterday,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the arrested man was now remanded for three days to assist the investigation and the case was investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offenses Act 1955.

According to the investigation paper the case will be completed and referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for proposed charges. -