Only recently, a BMW X6 owner was caught by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) for driving a luxury car with a road tax that expired seven years ago.

Now, another luxury car driver has made headlines for not having an active road tax.

According to Sinar Harian, the owner of a Volvo XC90 was recently detained by JPJ at Jalan Sungai Rasau Lama heading towards Shah Alam for forgetting renew his road tax and car insurance.

Selangor JPJ director, Azrin Borhan, stated that the car driven by a 40-year-old local man was detained around 10pm during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Operation (HRA).

“Upon inspection, it was found that the Motor Vehicle License had expired and the car did not have insurance.

As a result, the car in question has been impounded under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for further action.”

The driver who was on his way home from work claimed the vehicle was a company car and that he had forgotten to renew the road tax.

Azrin added that any complaints regarding traffic offenses can be directed to aduantrafik@jpj.gov.my or through the e-complaint platform along with the complainant’s details and the details of the complaint.

