Move to enhance audit practices to curb corruption

PETALING JAYA: The Financial Analysis Division (FAD) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will today host the Anti-Corruption Initiative Programme through Strengthening Accounting and Auditing Practices to combat financial crimes, particularly corruption and abuse of power.

MACC FAD director Mohd Azwan Ramli said the inaugural programme will involve the National Audit Department, Accountant General’s Department, Inland Revenue Board (IRB), Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Companies Commission of Malaysia (CCM), Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA), Malaysian Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (Maicsa), and Multimedia University.

“It will be launched by MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and will see the attendees share their insights and expertise on best practices in accounting and auditing so that we can better address financial crimes, particularly corruption and abuse of power.

“The programme will indirectly support the government’s goal of implementing the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2024-2028, which will focus on the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures, and improving governance and integrity in the public and private sectors.“

Mohd Azwan said the effort is also in line with the requirements of Article 12 of the UN Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) to strengthen accounting and auditing standards.

He said MACC officers and those from government agencies, statutory bodies, universities, and professional organisations will join experience sharing and engagement sessions that are aimed at fostering strategic cooperation through planned activities.

Among those attending the launch are Auditor General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi, Accountant General Nor Yati Ahmad, IRB CEO Datuk Dr Abu Tariq Jamaluddin, UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib@Sahibuddin, MIA CEO Dr Wan Ahmad Rudirman Wan Razak, Maicsa president Datuk Akbar Moidunny, and CCM deputy CEO Rezy Izwan Ramly.

Mohd Azwan said in a joint effort to reinforce Malaysia’s commitment to fighting corruption, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and MACC co-organised the UNCAC Review Follow-up and the Implementation workshop last week.