Mpox - Kelantan residents returning from high-risk countries urged to report JKNK

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan residents returning from high-risk countries, including African nations like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, are advised to notify the Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) to facilitate monitoring and prevent the spread of monkeypox, or mpox.

Its director, Datuk Dr Zaini Husin, said the department is working closely with the Immigration Department to monitor individuals arriving from these high-risk countries.

“Monitoring is also conducted at the state’s border checkpoints, including the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) at Rantau Panjang and Bukit Bunga,“ Dr Zaini said.

“To date, we have not received any reports of mpox cases. However, we urge the public to inform JKNK immediately if they have traveled to high-risk countries or have been exposed to individuals with mpox,“ he told reporters here today.

ALSO READ: MOH detects new case of mpox

When asked whether Thailand is considered a high-risk country, Dr Zaini confirmed that, as of now, Thailand is not classified as such.

Earlier, the media reported that the Ministry of Health (MOH) detected a positive case of mpox clade II variant in the country yesterday.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said the patient is a local man who first exhibited symptoms, including fever, sore throat and cough, on Sept 11. The rash began to appear the following day.