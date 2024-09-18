PETALING JAYA: Employees of Ikhwan Delights Restaurant Sungai Penchala located in Kuala Lumpur have refuted the claims that the restaurant places ‘foot water’ and ‘beard water’ in their customers food.

In a 46-second video posted onto the restaurant’s Facebook page, the employees stated the restaurant that is registered in Kuala Lumpur is under the guidance of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

‘We deny the accusations made and the allegations concerning several issues being discussed in Malaysia.

“We at Ikhwan Delights Restaurant Sungai Penchala deny the accusations of placing beard water, foot water, and so on in the food and we are willing to swear in the name of ALLAH and His Messenger, ‘Wallahi Wabillahi Watallahi’,” they said.

They ended the video stating that they hope the public can assess for themselves on what is happening.

On September 17, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has decreed the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to conduct an immediate and comprehensive investigation related to the alleged criminal misconduct and child exploitation linked to the Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings (GISBH) charity homes.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain told a press conference that health screening results for 392 children rescued from charity homes linked to GISBH during Ops Global have uncovered signs of both physical and emotional abuse among the victims.

