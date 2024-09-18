Kelantan mulls relocation of Rantau Panjang Duty Free Zone

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan state government is exploring the possibility of relocating the Rantau Panjang Duty Free Zone in Pasir Mas to a more strategic location.

State Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage Committee chairman Datuk Kamarudin Md Nor said the relocation is still in the study phase due to concerns about its proximity to local residents

“Our aim is to find a more suitable location and we are currently conducting a site survey to facilitate this move,“ he said after officiating at the Kelantan Lantern Festival 2024 last night.

Regarding the influx of Kelantan residents travelling to southern Thailand during school holidays, Kamarudin viewed it positively, adding that it reflects the reciprocal flow of tourists from Thailand to Malaysia.

He said that data from the Immigration Department shows over 800,000 Thai visitors entered Malaysia through three border points from January to June this year.

“Initially I was doubtful about the tourism figures but the data was confirmed by the Immigration Department,” he said, adding that the data includes visitors from Europe and other regions.

According to the data, Kelantan welcomed 700,000 air travelers in the first half of the year, contributing to a total of 1.5 million visitors when including other entry points. This figure does not yet account for arrivals by bus and train.

Kamarudin expressed optimism that, barring any setbacks, Kelantan is on track to reach its target of three million tourists by year-end.