PETALING JAYA: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad has confirmed that the mpox vaccine will be distributed in Malaysia through the Covid-19 ASEAN Response Fund.

He said the MVA-BN vaccine and the Antiviral Tecovirimat (TPOXX) medication will be distributed in the country although he did not disclose when, according to a post on his X account.

The aforementioned vaccines will be specifically administered to high-risk groups including healthcare workers and confirmed close contact cases.

“There will be no public vaccinations,” he said in his post.

There have been 31 suspected mpox cases reported earlier in August, however 25 cases were confirmed negative while six others were being monitored.

Dzulkefly also announced that Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd is working with MOH to tighten screening procedures using thermal scanners for travelers entering the country through the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1.

Flights from high-risk countries or symptomatic passengers will be directed to another health screening gate along with all of the passengers and crew members - to conduct further screenings.

If passengers exhibit symptoms such as swollen glands, blistered skin and high body temperatures, a health alert card will be handed to them or they will be referred to the nearest healthcare facility.

