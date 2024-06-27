MPs call for new Suhakam chairman to be appointed immediately

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Members of Parliament today urged that the new Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) chairman be appointed immediately to ensure it can properly carry out its functions and role on human rights.

During the debate on the motion of Suhakam’s Annual Report and Financial Statement for 2021 and 2022 at the Dewan Rakyat, Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (PN-Besut) said the appointment of Suhakam chairman had been delayed by more than 10 months since Datuk Rahmat Mohamad resigned from the post last August.

“I propose for the appointment of the new chairman be made immediately and the individual appointed must have leadership capabilities and manage Suhakam efficiently and with high integrity, especially in resolving sensitive issues.

“Further delay will result in more questions raised and there will be a negative perception of the appointment process... as such, it must be expedited without outside interference,” he said.

Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah), meanwhile, suggested that the government consult the Special Select Committee (JKPK) on Human Rights, Election and Institutional Reform regarding the list of candidates for the new chairman of Suhakam and then hold negotiations as per Article 11A (1) of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia Act 1999.

“Yes, the power to appoint the Suhakam chairman is under the authority of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the advice and recommendation of the Prime Minister as provided under Section 5 (2) of the act and consultation with the committee. But in this important matter, I request that it be referred to JKPK first,” he said.

Teresa Kok Suh Sim (PH-Seputeh), meanwhile, urged that the number of Suhakam Commissioners be increased by appointing from minority groups, such as Orang Asli, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), community representatives and professionals and, thus, have a more inclusive composition.

“Section 5(1) of the act provides for the number of commissioners to be not more than 20 people but Suhakam presently has nine commissioners, namely four women and five men. Why is it that the 11 vacancies are not filled by appointing from the minority groups for more diversity?” she said.

In addition, the MPs who attended the debate also brought up several other issues, including Orang Asli reserve customary land, deaths in police custody and detention depots and citizenship applications that are long overdue.

Earlier, the motion proposed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said aimed to debate and discuss issues and recommendations contained in both the annual reports.

Azalina said that since the commission’s annual report was tabled and debated for the first time on May 25 last year, the MADANI Government, with its political commitment and determination, brought the same motion to the sitting this time.

“In recognising the importance of Suhakam as a frontline of human rights in the country, the MADANI Government constantly strives to empower Suhakam as a statutory body which can continue to play a role in ensuring the system of check and balance runs smoothly,” she said.

The session resumes on Monday.