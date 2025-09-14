Fahmi proposes STR eligibility review for salary increase recipients

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has proposed reviewing the eligibility conditions for the Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR) to ensure recipients who receive salary increments can still qualify for government aid.

He explained that although some individuals experience income increases, they might still require continued financial support from the government.

Fahmi noted that some previous STR recipients lost their eligibility after getting salary increments through employment.

“I want to propose to the Finance Ministry to review this matter since we have seen that there are salary increments,“ he told reporters after visiting two families under the Ziarah Kasih Komuniti MADANI programme in Kubang Semang.

The minister was accompanied by Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Information Department director-general Julina Johan.

Fahmi visited 14-year-old disabled teenager Arnisya Roslan and 42-year-old diabetes patient Yusnizam Mohammed Yusop during his community visit.

The Ziarah Kasih Komuniti MADANI programme represents a government initiative to assist those in need while understanding the challenges they face. – Bernama