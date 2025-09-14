Pondok school headmaster rearrested for sexual assault on student

KUALA TERENGGANU: A headmaster of a pondok school in Tumpat, Kelantan, previously charged with physical sexual assault against a male student, has been arrested again for allegedly committing a similar offence.

Kuala Terengganu District Police Chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor confirmed the 46-year-old suspect was arrested at 7.30 pm yesterday at a madrasah in Tumpat.

Initial investigations indicate the suspect allegedly physically sexually assaulted a 14-year-old male student at a tahfiz school in Batu Rakit, Kuala Nerus, around 9 pm in February.

The suspect remains on a five-day remand starting today to assist investigations under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Last Thursday, the suspect faced seven charges at the Pasir Mas Sessions Court in Kelantan for sexually assaulting a male student and possessing obscene images.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges during the court proceeding. – Bernama