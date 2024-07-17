MPs required to undergo health screening by Nov 11

KUALA LUMPUR: All Members of Parliament are required to undergo health screening by Nov 11 at the latest.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said that the names of MPs who fail to comply will be displayed on Parliament’s website.

“In this regard, without exception, letters regarding the health check-up have been distributed to all Members of Parliament.

“The health check-ups can be done at Parliament’s Health Clinic or at private facilities,” he said before commencing the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

He noted that a similar health check-up was conducted for all MPs last year in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (KKM), and KKM has agreed to conduct it again this year.

“I would also like to extend my gratitude to KKM for their concern and cooperation.

“The health check-up is very helpful in detecting the health status of Members of Parliament at an early stage, allowing for immediate preventive measures to be taken,” he said.

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) interjected to suggest that any MP who does not undergo the health check-up should not be allowed to contest in the elections.

Johari jokingly replied that he would ensure this happens and would inform the presidents of the political parties about the suggestion.