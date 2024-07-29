Muar teenager missing after school

MUAR: A 14-year-old boy was reported missing after school, which is only a short walk away from his house in Jalan Kerayong Rumah Rakyat 1, Pagoh here yesterday.

Muar police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the teenager, Muhammad Effzaldanish Mohd Effendy, was wearing a secondary school uniform in a white shirt and moss green pants when he was reported missing.

“The missing persons report was made by his family today. Accordingly, police are asking for the public’s cooperation to help locate the teenager. He is 160 centimetres tall and weighs 50 kilogrammes, is thin with straight hair and tanned skin,” he said in a statement today.

He asked anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Inspector P. Seventy via 011-16251909 or the Muar police headquarters hotline at 06-9564800.

It is understood that the teenager did not return home as usual yesterday after classes at SMK Sultan Alauddin Riayat Shah 1, Pagoh which is 200 metres (m) from his house.