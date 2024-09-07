Muda, Bukit Merah dams show critical readings - NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: Two reservoirs, one in Kedah and another in Perak, have seen a decrease in their current raw water reserves to critical levels.

According to a brief weather status report by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) today, citing the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), the affected reservoirs are the Muda Dam in Kedah, recording a raw water reserve of 18.37 per cent, and the Bukit Merah Dam in Perak, with 19.97 per cent.

The report also notes that five other reservoirs showed current raw water reserves at warning levels.

They include the Malut and Pedu Dams in Kedah, with levels at 36.10 per cent and 50.50 per cent respectively; the Teluk Bahang and Air Hitam Dams in Penang, at 37 per cent and 56.70 per cent respectively; and the Timah Tasoh Dam in Perlis, recording 42.60 per cent.

Reserve readings categorise as follows: below 29.99 per cent (critical), between 30 per cent and 59.99 per cent (warning), and 60 per cent and above (normal).

On heat-related illnesses, NADMA, quoting the Health Ministry, reports that the cumulative number of cases has risen to 108 as of today, compared to 103 cases reported on June 24. These include 25 cases of heatstroke, 76 cases of heat exhaustion and seven cases of heat cramps.

NADMA reported that Kedah has the highest number of cases at 19, followed by Terengganu (17), Johor and Pahang with 14 each, Perak (11), Negeri Sembilan (nine), Selangor (eight), Sabah (six), Kelantan (four), Kuala Lumpur (three), Perlis (two) and Penang (one).

The breakdown of cases by age involved 83 adults, 20 teenagers, three children, and two elderly individuals, with five deaths attributed to heatstroke so far.

NADMA also said that the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will focus on over 652 hotspots for fires across the country following the final phase of the Northeast Monsoon.

According to the report, Selangor, Johor and Sarawak are among the states with the highest recorded incidents involving repeated occurrences of fires in lalang grass areas, farms, forests and waste disposal sites.