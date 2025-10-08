Robbery and rape suspect dies after struggle with police in Wangsa Maju

KUALA LUMPUR: A man suspected of involvement in a robbery and rape case in Wangsa Maju died yesterday following a struggle with police during his arrest.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus stated that an emergency call was received at around 12.40 pm, prompting the dispatch of two officers to the scene.

The officers requested the house occupants to open the door upon their arrival.

A man complied with the request approximately five minutes later.

The officers identified themselves and informed him they were there to conduct an inspection.

The suspect then drew a meat cleaver and attempted to slash one of the officers.

A struggle ensued between the suspect and the police officers.

The suspect was successfully subdued with the assistance of a security guard.

During the scuffle, the suspect punched an officer in the face and bit his hand.

The 26-year-old suspect complained of shortness of breath after being detained.

An ambulance arrived 40 minutes later at the location.

Medical personnel confirmed that the suspect had died upon their arrival.

A post-mortem conducted at Kuala Lumpur Hospital found no visible physical injuries on the suspect.

The cause of death has yet to be determined pending laboratory report results.

Four local women were present in the house at the time of the incident.

The suspect was believed to have posed as a delivery rider to enter the victims’ home.

He tied the victims’ hands and locked three of them in the master bedroom.

One victim was taken to a second room where she was raped twice.

All victims sustained minor injuries to their hands, faces, and bodies.

The suspect stole 200 Malaysian ringgit in cash and an ATM card from the victims.

Fadil confirmed that the suspect had 10 previous criminal records related to robbery. – Bernama