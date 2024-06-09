PETALING JAYA: Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has denied any involvement in the RM4 billion 1BestariNet project, currently under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“Wallahi (I swear to Allah), I did not take 1 sen,“ he was quoted as saying, according to New Straits Times.

He said the project decision was made by then-Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, not himself.

“He (Najib) was the one who made the decision, so why are they linking it to me? I did not even see the contract and any allocation for the project was provided by the finance minister,“ he was quoted as saying.

The former prime minister claimed he only learned about new allegations of false claims through news reports.

“They’ve investigated this before, but nothing happened after that. Now it has become an issue again. Why MACC is investigating, I do not know,“ he added.

Muhyiddin welcomed the MACC’s probe, reiterating his confidence in his non-involvement in the controversy.

On September 4, MACC raided YTL Communications Sdn Bhd’s office, launching an investigation focused on the 1BestariNet project introduced during Najib’s administration in 2011.

