Trump says US-China trade deal signed Wednesday

WASHINGTON: United States (US) President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that the US signed a trade agreement with China.

“Well, we just signed with China yesterday, right? Just signed with China,“ Anadolu Ajansi (AA) quoted Trump as saying at the One Big Beautiful Bill event held at the White House on Thursday, although details of the deal have yet to be made public.

He added that the deal signalled a move towards opening up the Chinese market, saying, “In the China deal, we’re starting to open up China. Things that never really could have happened.”

Earlier this month, US and Chinese officials held discussions in London over tariff-related matters.

The US had started imposing major tariffs on Chinese imports in April, but both sides agreed to a temporary rollback of punitive tariffs for 90 days in May.

Trump also hinted at a potential trade deal with India.

“We’re having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India, a very big one, where we’re going to open up India,“ he said.

He noted that the US had collected US$88 billion through tariffs, calling it “a beautiful thing.”

In the same event, Trump promoted the Republican-led tax and spending reform package known as the One Big Beautiful Bill, describing it as “one of the most important pieces of legislation in the history” of the country.

He said the bill would “secure our borders, turbocharge our economy and bring back the American dream.”

The legislation narrowly passed the House of Representatives last month, and Senate Republicans are working to introduce amendments before sending it back for final approval.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that Trump expects the bill to reach his desk before the July 4 deadline.

“We expect that bill to be on the president’s desk for signature by July 4th,“ she said.