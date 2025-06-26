As prices of certain goods are set to increase starting July 1, some vendors are already under fire for reducing portions — and one recent case has struck a nerve with Malaysians online.

A disgruntled customer recently took to Reddit’s r/Bolehland community to share his disappointing experience after purchasing what he called an “oxygen curry puff” — a curry puff that appeared to contain almost no filling.

In the 10-second video clip, the user showcased the inside of the snack, revealing a nearly hollow shell with barely any sign of potato.

He claimed he was charged RM2.50 for the item.

“RM2.50 per curry puff. End up with oxygen,” he wrote in frustration.

“I always laughed at those posts during Ramadan. Never thought I’d end up getting scammed like this too.

I hope to God this fella never sells kuih ever again.”

The post quickly gained traction, with fellow Redditors empathising and criticising the seller for short-changing customers.

“I pray these kinds of sellers have their daily routines ruined by bloating for every oxygen puff they sell,” one commenter said.

“The suffering should prolong for ruining people’s mornings. Imagine biting into a hollow shell that reminds you of your wallet — that’s real pain.”

Another user pointed out that accountability matters:

“Nothing wrong with calling out these vendors. If they can’t sell decent food, they shouldn’t be selling at all.”