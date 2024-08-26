Myanmar woman arrested for conspiring with syndicate bringing foreigners into country without inspection

PUTRAJAYA: A Myanmar woman was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for alleged involvement with a syndicate that brought foreigners into the country without going through the necessary inspection.

According to a source, the woman, in her 50s, is in remand for four days from today following an order issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin.

The woman was arrested late yesterday at the MACC Headquarters after giving her statement.

She was arrested following the arrest of 11 individuals, including four enforcement personnel, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 through Op Pump conducted in the Klang Valley, Penang and Kelantan, said the source.

Meanwhile, MACC Intelligence Division director Datuk Zainul Darus, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the woman and said the case was investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009.

Last Wednesday, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said MACC had uncovered a syndicate that brought foreigners into the country, believed to be without going through the necessary inspection.

He said the syndicate is believed to be orchestrated by certain enforcement officers stationed at the country’s entry points who allegedly facilitated the unauthorised entry of foreigners by bypassing standard procedures through a tactic known as the “counter setting” modus operandi.