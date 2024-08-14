MyCreative Ventures welcomes Mohamad Fauzi’s appointment as new board director

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa has been appointed a new board member of MyCreative Ventures Group, a government-owned investment company specialising in boosting the local creative industry.

MyCreative Ventures Group’s board of directors, management team and staff conveyed their congratulations to Mohamad Fauzi on his appointment in a poster today.

“With Mohamad Fauzi’s appointment, may MyCreative Ventures Group continue more intensive and expansive efforts to support courageous and innovative creative initiatives to fulfil industry needs and drive Malaysia’s creative economy to higher levels,” the company said.