MyJPJ transactions surpass RM28 million in just one month

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) recorded over RM28 million in revenue last month through the MyJPJ digital application, a significant increase following the introduction of online transactions last June.

Its director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli said the payments received via the new FPX payment gateway were nine times higher than the RM3 million collected through the MySikap portal during the same period.

“We’ve received a positive response from MyJPJ users opting for online transactions, this marks a new milestone for JPJ,“ Aedy Fadly said in an interview with Bernama.

He added that this success demonstrates the public’s recognition of the convenience JPJ offers through digital services, which have effectively reduced the need for in-person visits to renew Malaysian driving licences (LMM) and motor vehicle licences (LKM).

As of yesterday, more than 12.7 million users have downloaded the MyJPJ application since its launch in February last year.

He added that the MyJPJ application allows users to perform a variety of transactions, including vehicle and driver licence renewals, checking summonses, accessing the vehicle number bidding platform (JPJeBid), and utilising the queue number application (JPJeQ).

In addition, users can report traffic offences and share their motor vehicle licences digitally.

To further enhance the application, Aedy Fadly announced that the government, through JPJ, plans to release MyJPJ version two by the end of next year.

“The planning for a new tender for the second version of MyJPJ is complete, but it requires review by the Digital Ministry. This upgraded version will address several of the issues and complaints raised by users,“ he said.

Aedy Fadly also said that the MyJPJ system, developed by the department’s internal digital technology team, has faced cyberattacks. However, continuous 24-hour monitoring is in place and JPJ is collaborating with the National Digital Department to address these security challenges.

He noted that the JPJeBid system recently faced two hacking attempts, but the department successfully thwarted the attacks.

“The MyJPJ system itself hasn’t encountered any cyberattacks, but the JPJeBid system did experience issues. The attacks occurred within the last 30 minutes of a bidding session, aiming to prevent users from accessing the system, which caused it to ‘hang’ and led to lower bids for registration numbers.

“We managed to resolve the situation and have implemented a mitigation plan specifically for the JPJeBid system. We remain vigilant and prepared to address any challenges posed by hackers and cyberattacks,“ he assured.