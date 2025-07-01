Teen with intellectual disability charged for senior citizen murder in Tanah Merah

TANAH MERAH: An 18-year-old teenager diagnosed with intellectual disabilities was formally charged today in the Magistrate’s Court here for the alleged murder of a senior citizen. The accused, Tuan Mohamad Izmal Firdaus Tuan Muda, acknowledged the charge but did not enter a plea as the case falls under High Court jurisdiction.

The incident occurred on June 19 between 6 and 6.30 pm along the roadside near a grocery store in Kampung Buluh, Gual Ipoh. The victim, Shamsudin Mohamed, 60, was found dead at the scene.

The charge was filed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries severe penalties, including the death sentence or imprisonment ranging from 30 to 40 years, along with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Hajar Mazlan led the prosecution, while the accused remained unrepresented during the proceedings. The court scheduled the next mention for September 2.