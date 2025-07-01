Mohd Shuhaily takes charge as AKPS chief, pledges visible impact

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain officially assumed his role as the new director-general of the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) today, pledging to elevate the agency’s effectiveness in safeguarding national borders.

Mohd Shuhaily, who met with Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Awang Alik Jeman earlier, outlined his commitment to ensuring AKPS operates with clear visibility and impact. “Insya-Allah, my task is to ensure that AKPS becomes visible and operational in a tangible way soon,“ he said during a press briefing at the AKPS headquarters.

The newly appointed chief emphasized aligning AKPS’s functions with the government’s vision for stronger border security. His immediate focus includes reinforcing administrative and operational frameworks to enhance the agency’s role in national security.

Mohd Shuhaily was welcomed by AKPS deputy directors Ismail Mokhtar (Management) and Mohd Jasmi Mohd Juwahir (Operations) during a ceremony marking his appointment.

His two-year term, effective from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2027, follows an announcement by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu.

With a background in international relations and strategic studies, Mohd Shuhaily brings extensive experience, including his tenure as Police Attaché in Washington and Director of Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department.

AKPS, established in October 2024, serves as Malaysia’s unified border agency, integrating resources from multiple departments to streamline operations at entry points nationwide.