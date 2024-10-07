NADI helps train over 3,850 entrepreneurs in Sarawak so far - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) has assisted and trained more than 3,850 NADI entrepreneurs in Sarawak so far, especially in terms of marketing through online platforms such as Shopee, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said through this training, these entrepreneurs of NADI, formerly known as the Digital Economy Centre (PEDi), managed to record sales of more than RM2.56 million between June 2021 and December 2023.

“Among the success stories of Sarawak NADI entrepreneurs is Ms Ramtiniwaiti Ramlee from NADI Kampung Gedong in Simunjan district in Batang Sadong, who successfully went global and penetrated the markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Spain, India, China, Japan, Indonesia and also several other Southeast Asian countries.

“The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) also flew her and her product, the Maskota songket, to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain early this year as proof of NADI’s success as a catalyst in enhancing the socio-economy of Sarawak’s youth,” he said during Question Time.

Fahmi said this in reply to Dr Richard Rapu @ Aman anak Begri (GPS-Betong) who wanted to know the latest assessment of the effectiveness of the digital entrepreneurship courses introduced at NADI in Sarawak and the measures taken to improve the accessibility and quality of the courses.

Realising the importance of NADI’s roles in helping to improve the socio-economy of local communities, Fahmi said the MCMC is also taking steps to increase the number of NADI in Sarawak to provide opportunities and space for other communities to benefit from the training course provided by NADI.

He said that currently, 133 NADI centres are operating in Sarawak, and under the One-State Constituency-One-NADI initiative, 23 new centres will be set up by the end of this year, bringing the total in Sarawak to 156.

Overall, he said there are currently 911 NADI centres in operation nationwide, while 186 are in the process of being developed.

“Insya-Allah, the construction of all 186 new centres in state constituencies that previously did not have NADI will be completed before the end of this year,” he said.

About the Point of Presence (PoP) project, Fahmi said the first phase of the project is almost completed, while the second phase is ongoing.