Nation’s independence rests on shoulders of all Malaysians- Johari

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to maintain the country’s independence need to be supported by all levels of society, including leaders, despite different backgrounds and political understandings.

Plantation and Commodity Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said that despite bringing different ideologies, political stability, economic development and the well-being of the people cannot be compromised to ensure that the country’s independence is maintained for generations to come.

“It means that when we become independent, the country cannot return to the way it was before (the situation before independence). .... Today’s politics is about selling ideology, but whatever ideology we have to ensure that independence is permanent and permanent for future generations, including political stability, orderly economic development and the well-being of the people,“ he said.

Johari who is also the MP for Titiwangsa, said this at the media conference for the Launching and Flag off of the Merdeka Kembara Convoy at Pasar Wirawati, here, today.

Regarding today’s ceremony, Johari said the programme is meaningful because it indirectly reminds the younger generation about the struggle of Malaysians in the past in liberating the country.

Earlier, Johari received the Jalur Gemilang Baton as a continuation of the Jalur Gemilang Merdeka Tour (KMJG) 2024 at Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Federal Territories (WPKLP) level.

Yesterday, the Jalur Gemilang Baton was handed over to the Minister of Communications and Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai, Fahmi Fadzil as a symbol of the start of the KMJG 2024 tour at the WPKLP level.

Johari also spent about 15 minutes socialising and distributing Jalur Gemilang to the local community before the flag-off of the Merdeka Kembara Convoy at 10 am.