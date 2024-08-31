National Day: Cabinet ministers urge Malaysians to safeguard independence, strengthen unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Cabinet ministers took to social media to extend their Happy 67th National Day wishes to all Malaysians, urging the public to collectively safeguard the country’s independence.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said achieving independence is not an easy task and for that, Malaysians must defend it.

“The theme, ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka’, calls for Malaysians to reinforce unity and uphold our identity as a sovereign nation,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof echoed this sentiment, stating that today is an ideal moment for Malaysians to reflect on the historic events that have shaped the nation’s identity.

“We bear a significant responsibility to uphold the legacy of independence we cherish today. Let us come together, renew our efforts, and fortify our resolve to become a nation resilient to challenges, for the sake of our beloved homeland,” he said.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Aro Dagang called for the spirit of independence to persist in uniting people of all races, religions, and cultures, fostering a peaceful, prosperous, and harmonious nation.

“On this historic day, let us remember the sacrifices made by those who fought for our beloved country,” he said.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek expressed a wish for the spirit of independence to continue to thrive in every Malaysian, fostering greater unity, courage, and resilience in facing future challenges.

“Let us preserve and strengthen the legacy of our beloved country for the well-being of future generations. Dirgahayu Malaysiaku!” she said.

Meanwhile, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo expressed his hope that Malaysia will continue to thrive and prosper in the rapidly advancing digital era, benefiting both current and future generations.

“In celebration of the 67th National Day, let us come together to celebrate our independence and reflect on the joys and challenges we have shared as Malaysians in our beloved homeland,” he said.