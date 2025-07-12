JAIS probes immoral activities claims at family motivation programme

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has been instructed to investigate reports of immoral activities during a family motivation programme held at a convention centre in the city. Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari emphasised the need for a thorough probe and strict action if the allegations are proven true.

“The report has just been received, I have asked JAIS to investigate and take strict action because it was organised privately in the hall, not related to the state government,“ Amirudin said. He expressed concern over the allegations and stressed the importance of accountability for those involved.

The issue surfaced after Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee announced an investigation into a similar event held last September, which was linked to indecent acts and idolatry.

Amirudin did not confirm whether the convention centre management would be summoned but stated that the matter would first be handled by the authorities. The case highlights growing scrutiny over privately organised religious and motivational events in Malaysia. - Bernama