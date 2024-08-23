National day rehearsals: Six-hour road closures in Putrajaya from Aug 26

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-one main roads around Putrajaya will be closed for six hours every day, effective 5 am from Aug 26 to Aug 29, to facilitate rehearsals for National Day celebrations.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa stated that the affected roads include Lebuh Wawasan/Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, Lebuh Bestari/Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, Jalan P2K/Persiaran Perdana, Jalan Pembangunan/Persiaran Perdana, and Jalan PC/Persiaran Perdana.

He noted that on Aug 30, road closures will begin at 7 pm, affecting the routes leading to Core Island, and 10 main roads will be completely closed on Aug 31, starting at 5 am until the National Day celebration concludes.

“The affected routes include Persiaran Barat and Lebuh Sentosa (towards Lebuh Saujana), Lebuh Sentosa and Jalan Presint 8 (towards Lebuh Wawasan), Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah turning to Laman Perdana, Jalan Presint 18 (towards Lebuh Bestari), Jalan Presint 18, Lebuh Setia, and Lebuh Saujana (towards Jalan Tun Hussein), as well as Jalan Presint 5 (towards Lebuh Gemilang Perdana),“ he said in a statement today.

Rusdi also informed that the police will conduct a Crime Prevention Operation around the capital in conjunction with the National Day Eve celebrations.

He said the operation will focus on monitoring hotspots and crowded areas, in addition to preventing and combating criminal activities in the city.

“The Kuala Lumpur Police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department will also manage traffic flow at several locations, including Dataran Merdeka, KLCC, Bukit Bintang, and Tun Razak Exchange, which will be major focal points for visitors,“ he added.