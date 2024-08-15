National Day: Seating capacity to be increased to ensure comfort for visitors - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The capacity of tiered public seating will be increased to ensure the comfort of all visitors who will be attending the National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya on Aug 31,said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the additional facilities are also meant to ensure that visitors, estimated to reach 200,000 people, can fully enjoy the excitement of the 67th National Day celebration this year.

“In general, we will double the number (of seats) compared to last year,” he told reporters after attending the Sponsorship Contribution Handover Ceremony by Strategic Partners of the Ministry of Communications for the 2024 National Day, Malaysia Day (HKHM) celebrations, here today.

He added that to facilitate every visitor who comes to Putrajaya for the National Day celebration on Aug 31, a total of 14 giant-sized LED screens will also be placed along the road leading to Dataran Putrajaya.

At the 2023 National Day celebration, more than 100,000 visitors attended to witness the festivities, which were the first organised by the Unity Government.

Fahmi, who is also the chairman of the Main Committee for the HKHM 2024 celebrations, said that the Putrajaya Corporation (PPJ) will also provide a water taxi service to facilitate the movement of visitors from the parking areas to Dataran Putrajaya.

“I have been informed that several routes will be closed on Aug 31 to ensure that visitors can enjoy the National Day celebration comfortably. Therefore, we are providing several public transportation facilities, including water taxis... and there are at least four locations where people can board and be taken to areas close to the parade and procession,” he said.

“Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka” is the theme for this year’s HKHM celebrations.